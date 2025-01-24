Abela government biggest obstacle to justice, PN says on Yorgen Fenech bail

Prime Minister Robert Abela’s government is the “biggest obstacle to justice” the Nationalist Party said in reaction to Yorgen Fenech being granted bail after five years in custody.

“The Nationalist Party (PN) once again observes that the Government has failed justice in our country in a significant way, particularly the family of the assassinated journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia,” it said.

On Friday morning, Yorgen Fenech, the businessman accused of complicity in the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, was granted bail on Friday morning, more than five years after his arrest in connection with the 2017 murder.

Madam Justice Edwina Grima issued the bail decree during a court hearing on Friday. The court ordered Fenech to pay an €80,000 deposit and stipulated that his aunt, Moira Fenech, would act as guarantor. Her shares in the Tumas Group are being used as collateral to ensure compliance with the bail conditions.

The PN said the responsibility for what happened on Friday does not lie with the Court but with Prime Minister Robert Abela and Justice Minister Jonathan Attard, who have done “absolutely nothing” to prevent this situation. “It is evident, now more than ever, that the Labour Government is the biggest obstacle to justice in our country.”

The PN said it is unacceptable that the relatives of victims of homicides and other serious crimes are subjected to ordeal after ordeal in their quest to obtain the justice they are entitled to. “Consequently, the PN expresses its full solidarity with the Caruana Galizia family and the relatives of other victims who are enduring the same ordeal due to the Government’s foot-dragging.”

“The PN believes in the principle that "justice delayed is justice denied" and promises all the relatives of victims of homicides and serious crimes that, if entrusted with the responsibility, it will implement all the necessary reforms to ensure that justice in our country is delivered, and delivered promptly,” a statement concluded.