Shop assistant handed suspended sentence after admitting to stealing €920 from employer's wallet

A woman was handed a two-year prison term suspended for three years after admitting to stealing €920 from her employer’s wallet in a Mosta bakery.

Akhila Prasad, a 25-year old Indian national, registered an admission after being accused of stealing money from her employer, who owns a bakery.

The defendant had been caught red-handed, with the cash being stolen over the course of a number of days.

Inspector Godwin Scerri prosecuted with the assistance of lawyer Brandon Hewer from the Office of the Attorney General.

Lawyers Matthew Xuereb and Alex Scerri Herrera appeared for the defendant.