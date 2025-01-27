Marsaxlokk residents lament downturn in works, activities following departure of parish priest Luke Seguna

Various Marsaxlokk witnesses today testified that works which previously took place prior to the departure of former parish priest Luke Seguna have stopped, with activities in the village also decreasing as a result of the departure.

Criminal proceedings against Luke Seguna, a former Marsaxlokk parish priest who stands accused of money laundering, fraud and misappropriation resumed on Monday morning.

The sitting involved the witness testimony of around seven different Marsaxlokk locals, with all witnesses providing similar details.

In particular, one local noted that the attendance of mass celebrations has significantly dropped following Seguna’s departure, and that at present, she could ‘count the number of persons present on one hand’. She furthermore recalled that the church is now in a state of disrepair, with works no longer taking place after said departure.

Another local, whose family frequently made €10 donations to the Church, testified that she could see that ‘things were being done’.

Various references throughout the sitting were made to the fact that activities in the locality have practically stopped now that Seguna is no longer parish priest.

Locals also confirmed that receipts would be provided upon the making of a donation. If a receipt would not be provided on the spot, residents would find such a day or two later in their letterbox.

The case was adjourned to 3 February.

AG lawyer Ramon Bonett Sladden prosecuted.

Lawyers Matthew Xuereb and Alex Scerri Herrera appeared for Seguna.

Lawyer Stefano Filletti appeared for the Malta Archdiocese.