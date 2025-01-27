Man charged with cocaine, heroin possession and breaching bail remanded in custody

A man was remanded in custody after being charged with the possession of cocaine and heroin, as well as breaching two separate sets of bail conditions.

Burgh Spiteri, a 34-year-old unemployed man from Hamrun, pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

Inspector Mark Mercieca informed the Court that Spiteri, who is known to police given that he is the subject of other proceedings, had his Mercedes vehicle searched in Gzira following a number of reports.

10g of cocaine and 20g of heroine were found on his person, along with some cash.

Whilst the validity of the arrest was not contested, the defence requested bail, with defence lawyer Matthew Xuereb noting that strict conditions, including supervision by a probation officer, could be imposed. The request was opposed by the prosecution and ultimately rejected by the Court.

Inspector Mark Mercieca prosecuted with the assistance of lawyers Nadia Ciappara and Daniel Tabone from the Office of the Attorney General.

Lawyers Matthew Xuereb and Alex Scerri Herrera appeared for the accused.