Charges against former lover who caught wife with another woman dropped

A married woman caught with another woman by her ex-lover dropped stalking charges she had initially filed with the police, with the two women informing the Court that they no longer wished that the accused be prosecuted.

The 67-year-old man had been accused by the women of stalking and harassment, with the women claiming that he had threatened to publish a video of them on social media platforms.

The pensioner had been in a relationship with one of the women involved. After their relationship came to a halt, he hired an individual to follow her, with said individual filming the woman kissing another woman whilst stuck in traffic.

During proceedings, however, the women, who like the man involved are married with families of their own, confirmed that they no longer wished to testify against the man.

Lawyers appearing for the pensioner, at this juncture, declared that the man wished to move on.

The case was hence dismissed.

Lawyer Marouska Debono was defence counsel.

Lawyer Franco Debono appeared for the victims.