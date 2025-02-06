[WATCH] Yorgen Fenech leaves prison on bail

Yorgen Fenech, the businessman accused of complicity in the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, has been released on bail from Corradino Correctional Facility.

Fenech released no statement to journalists waiting outside prison, and was whisked away in a black van. He was accompanied by his lawyer Charles Mercieca.

Fenech was granted bail around two weeks ago more than five years after his arrest in connection with the 2017 murder of the journalist. In its bail decree, the Court ordered Fenech to pay an €80,000 deposit and stipulated that his aunt, Moira Fenech, would act as guarantor. Her shares in the Tumas Group are being used as collateral to ensure compliance with the bail conditions.

The court ordered him to stay at least 50 metres away from the coast or any airport. Fenech must sign a bail book daily at the St Julian’s police station and observe a strict curfew, remaining indoors between 5pm and 11am.

To ensure compliance, Fenech will be under the supervision of a probation officer and must reside only at the address provided to the court.

Family, NGOs react to Fenech’s release

In a reaction to Yorgen Fenech’s release, Daphne’s son Matthew Caruana Galizia slammed Prime Minister Robert Abela for allowing the situation to happen.

“The prime minister had five years to fix our broken system and did nothing. No one should have to wait this long for a trial. We don't expect special treatment: this is a major problem that affects everyone,” Caruana Galizia said.

In his reaction, Robert Aquilin, Malta’s Fondazione Falcone representative, said the obstacles to justice laid out by Robert Abela led to a mafioso being released from prison. “He will now roam the streets unhindered.”

“If this mafioso escapes, we will protest till the whole of government would have to step down,” he said.