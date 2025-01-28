Bail granted to police sergeant charged with raid leaks and gym-owner accused of bribery

Former police sergeant Cherise Camilleri and Ruud Buhagiar were granted bail on Tuesday after they were charged separately in November with various offences of a serious nature, including the leaking of internal information about drug-related raids.

Camilleri, a 28-year-old woman from Qormi, stands accused of leaking information related to police operations to third parties. Buhagiar, a 30-year-old man from Birżebbuġa, is accused of bribing a police sergeant to obtain sensitive information about ongoing police operations.

During Tuesday’s sittings, both Camilleri and Buhagiar were granted bail under numerous conditions, including a €20,000 deposit and a personal guarantee of €100,000. The bail book must also be signed twice daily.

Inspectors Christina Delia and Lydon Zammit are prosecuting with the assistance of lawyers Maria Francesca Spiteri and Kevin Valletta from the Office of the Attorney General.

Lawyers Arthur Azzopardi and Frank Tabone are appearing for Camilleri.

Lawyers Alfred Abela and Rene Darmanin are appearing for Buhagiar.