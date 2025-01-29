Lilu King, who breached bail conditions three times, granted bail again

Mohamed Ali Ahmem Elmushraty, better known as Lilu King, has been granted bail after being arraigned in October on charges of threatening and injuring a man in Sliema, as well as breaching bail conditions in three previous cases.

Elmushraty, 32, a Tunisian national and Paceville entrepreneur, is known for flaunting his wealth on social media. He pleaded not guilty to accusations stemming from an October 12 incident, in which CCTV footage reportedly showed the victim running for his life as Elmushraty pursued him. Prosecutors claim the victim was assaulted, while Elmushraty's defence maintains that the alleged victim had thrown beer at him.

During his arraignment, Inspector Eman Hayman informed the court that Elmushraty had previously breached bail conditions set in March 2024, May 2023, and October 2019. Despite this, Magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo granted him bail on Wednesday against a deposit of €30,000 and a personal guarantee of €100,000. He must sign in at the St Julian’s police station twice daily, observe a curfew from 9pm to 7am, and surrender his passport and ID card. He is also prohibited from approaching prosecution witnesses or any exit ports from Malta.

This is not Elmushraty's first run-in with the law. In August, he was accused of deliberately crashing his Mercedes into a buggy while driving without a licence. Prosecutors suggested the crash was intentional, with footage showing him confronting the buggy driver and a woman who was reportedly his ex-girlfriend. The court later ruled his arrest illegal due to procedural errors.

In June, he was fined €10,000 but avoided jail time following an altercation with police at a boxing match in Ta’ Qali. Additionally, he faces ongoing charges related to organised crime, drug trafficking, and money laundering, to which he has pleaded not guilty.

Defence lawyers Franco Debono, Jose Herrera, and Marion Camilleri represented Elmushraty in court.