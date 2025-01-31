Keith Schembri told Muscat’s ex-bodyguard to meet Melvin Theuma, court hears

Keith Schembri instructed Joseph Muscat’s former bodyguard, Kenneth Camilleri, to meet middleman-turned-state-witness Melvin Theuma, who repeatedly pressed him for updates on the bail prospects of Daphne Caruana Galizia’s hitmen, a court was told on Friday.

Camilleri, testifying in a criminal case against Schembri over alleged leaks in the Caruana Galizia murder investigation, revealed that he had informed then-prime minister Joseph Muscat about these meetings. Muscat’s response was curt: “I’d rather not know about this.”

Schembri, who was Muscat’s chief of staff, is facing charges of perjury and breaching the Official Secrets Act. The case was triggered by claims from Yorgen Fenech, the businessman accused of masterminding the journalist’s assassination, who said that Schembri had leaked sensitive information about the investigation to him.

During testimony, Camilleri recounted a summer evening in 2018 when Schembri called him and asked him to visit Theuma to “calm him down.” At the time, Camilleri said he had no idea who Theuma was. He added that it was not unusual for him to be sent to speak with people on electoral matters.

Schembri instructed him to call Johann Cremona – described by Theuma as Fenech’s “postman” – and the two drove to Wied iż-Żurrieq, where they met Theuma.

Camilleri described Theuma as agitated and desperate for information on when Alfred and George Degiorgio, the hitmen charged with planting the bomb that killed Caruana Galizia in October 2017, would be granted bail.

Theuma also mentioned a suitcase that needed to be “disposed of”, Camilleri told the court.

Camilleri recalled two other encounters with Theuma. One was in Cremona’s garage, where Theuma again quizzed him about bail. The last was in Valletta, where Camilleri was invited for coffee by Cremona but was surprised to find Theuma present.

At the beginning of 2019, Camilleri raised these interactions with Muscat, who said that he “rather not know.”

Camilleri denied ever telling Theuma that the Degiorgio brothers would be granted bail on the “22nd of that month” or that they would receive “a million in a basket.”

The court ruled that there is sufficient prima facie evidence for Schembri to be placed under a bill of indictment. The next hearing is set for 4 March.

In a previous sitting, the court heard that Schembri had access to a confidential internal police email, though it was unrelated to the Caruana Galizia murder. Prosecutors argued that this demonstrated his ability to obtain sensitive information he should not have had access to.

Magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit is presiding over the case.

Lawyers Edward Gatt, Mark Vassallo, and Sean Zammit are representing Schembri. Superintendent Hubert Cini and Inspector Shaun Friggieri are prosecuting. Jason Azzopardi and Therese Comodini Cachia are appearing as parte civile.