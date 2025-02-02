Woman denied bail after denying that she stabbed her partner during an argument

A 22-year-old woman was remanded in custody on Sunday after she was accused of stabbing her boyfriend.

The accused, whose name is subject to a court-ordered publication ban, was also charged with abandoning her seven-year-old daughter, and causing light injuries to another man. She pleaded not guilty to all charges.

In court, the prosecution explained that when police arrived at the scene on Saturday, they found the accused’s sister waiting downstairs.

When police entered the apartment, they found the accused with a knife in her hand and blood on the floor, adding that she could only have been arrested after the police tased her.

According to the prosecution, the accused told the police that she accidentally hit the victim with a fork during an argument, explaining that her boyfriend kept insisting on fixing their relationship.

Her request for bail was denied at this stage of the proceedings.

The prosecution was led by Miryea Mifsud form the Attorney General’s office, as well as Inspector Antonello Magri.