Man accused of grabbing parents by the neck for refusing to buy him alcohol

A 38-year-old man was denied bail after allegedly grabbing his parents by the neck and causing them to fear him for refusing to buy him alcohol.

When he was arraigned, the accused pleaded guilty to the charges, but changed his plea when told what the consequences would be should he admit to the accusations.

The prosecution explained that the man lives with his parents and has a serious alcohol problem. One day, he asked his parents to buy him alcohol, as he was accustomed to, and when they refused, he allegedly grabbed them by the neck and started shouting at them.

The court heard that while the accused’s parents gave him a place to live in, he could not live alone. The prosecution further explained that despite telling the court that he works as a management consultant, his mother had stated that he was never employed, and was always dependent on his parents.

According to the prosecution, when the accused’s mother went to the police to file a report, his father had to stay at home to make sure their son doesn’t break anything.

The defence requested bail, with the prosecution objecting due to the fact that the parents still had to testify. There was also a reasonable fear that the accused wouldn’t abide by court orders.

They further cited that when he was taken to the police station, the accused was disrespectful to police officers and showed a bad temper. Lastly, his alcohol problem was also cited as another reason why bail should be rejected.

The court, presided by magistrate Lara Lanfranco, summoned the accused’s father who was waiting outside, and asked whether a protection order was needed. The father emotionally told the court that he still wished to speak with his son, so no protection order was given.

The magistrate recommended to the prison director that the accused be aided to address his alcohol addiction.