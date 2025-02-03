menu

Man charged with harassing inmate and committing non-consensual sexual acts

Alleged victim informed officers of unwanted advances and inappropriate comments in a prison cell

thomas_cilia
3 February 2025, 2:08pm
by Thomas Cilia
1 min read
Corradino Correctional Facility (Photo: James Bianchi/MaltaToday)
A 68-year-old man from Qormi was on Monday charged with harassing an inmate at Corradino Correctional Facility and committing non-consensual acts of a sexual nature.

Anthony Pirotta was furthermore charged with recidivism and breaching a probation order.

Inspector Gabriel Kitcher recalled that on 22 January, a prisoner at the Corrective Facility had informed officers that an individual, the accused, had made unwanted sexual advances as well as inappropriate comments.

An arrest warrant was obtained, yet a statement was only taken after a psychiatrist confirmed that an investigation could take place. 

The accused pleaded not guilty to all charges.

A protection order in favour of the alleged victim was issued.

Inspector Gabriel Kitcher prosecuted with the assistance of lawyer Miriayah Borg from the Office of the Attorney General.

Legal aid lawyer Julia Micallef Stafrace appeared for the accused.

