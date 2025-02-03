Suspended sentence for pair behind attempted Qawra car break-in

Two men were handed a nine-month prison-term, suspended for 13 months after admitting to attempting to break into cars in Qawra and causing wilful damage to property.

Oleksandr Fadieiev, a 41-year-old man from Ukraine and Roman Sienco, a 34-year-old man from Moldova, were arraigned on Monday afternoon and charged with causing wilful damage to property and refusing to or untruthfully providing particulars to a public officer.

Sienco was also accused of being found drunk and incapable of taking care of himself in a public place.

Inspector Warren Galea informed the court that during the early hours of Sunday, the Qawra police station received a report to the effect that two persons were suspiciously roaming the streets of Qawra and trying to break into various vehicles with a piece of metal they were holding.

Eventually, the police identified two persons matching the description provided. The pair were found holding a windscreen wiper.

Both individuals pleaded guilty, with the parties proceeding to make submissions on the appropriate punishment to be meted out.

The prosecution stated that a suspended sentence would be ideal given that the pair had decided to cooperate, notwithstanding the fact that they did not do so initially. Defence lawyer Mark Mifsud Cutajar also told the Court that the defendants were ready to make good any damages caused.

The Court, presided over by Magistrate Leonard Caruana, handed a nine-month prison sentence, suspended for thirteen months.

Inspector warren galea prosecuted.

Lawyer Mark Mifsud Cutajar appeared for the defendants.