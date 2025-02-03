Marsaxlokk parishioners recall voluntarily donating money to former parish priest Luke Seguna

A number of Marsaxlokk parishioners informed the Court on Monday morning that they voluntarily donated money to former parish priest Luke Seguna, who would frequently provide updates pertaining to the works effected through said donations.

Criminal proceedings against Luke Seguna, a former Marsaxlokk parish priest who stands accused of money laundering, fraud and misappropriation resumed on Monday morning.

In a sitting similar to last week’s, various parishioners testified, providing similar details.

Nazzareno Bugeja took to the stand, recalling that he regularly made donations for specific projects that were to be undertaken. He could tell that works, including the restoration of paintings and works on a balcony, were being carried out.

Reference was also made to the fact that Seguna would provide weekly updates regarding the use of donations.

Another witness, Maria Barbara, told the Court that whenever money was being collected for a specific project, the latter would materialise.

Mary Rose Cutajar provided similar testimony, noting that she would be given receipts pertaining to her donations and that works were actually taking place.

AG lawyer Ramon Bonett Sladden prosecuted.

Lawyers Matthew Xuereb and Alex Scerri Herrera appeared for Seguna.

Lawyer Stefano Filletti appeared for the Malta Archdiocese.