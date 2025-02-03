Proceedings against man accused of injuring ex-partner discontinued at the request of alleged victim

Proceedings against a 20-year-old man from Valletta accused of slightly injuring and threatening his ex-partner came to an abrupt halt after the latter expressed her wish that proceedings be terminated.

The accused, who was arraigned on Saturday, was also charged with causing his ex-partner to fear that violence would be used against her.

The defendant had allegedly placed a knife against his ex-partner’s neck and threatened her. It was also alleged that he followed and punched her just a couple of weeks ago.

During proceedings, it was declared that the victim wished that proceedings would be discontinued. It was revealed that the pair are not currently in a relationship and thus do not live under the same roof.

The victim also stated that the accused retains a good relationship with their two children.

The request was acceded to, and proceedings were discontinued.

Inspector Sherona Buhagiar prosecuted.