Man grievously injured after getting hit by car in Paola

A man suffered grievous injuries on Monday after he was hit by a car in Paola.

The police said the accident happened at around 7pm in Triq il-Palma. Preliminary investigations showed the victim, a 68-year-old from Paola, was hit by a Renault Clio driven by a 44-year-old from the same locality.

The victim was administered first aid at the site of the accident, before he was transferred to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was certified for his injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.