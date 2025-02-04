menu

Man grievously injured after getting hit by car in Paola

Man hospitalised after getting hit by car in Paola

karl_azzopardi
4 February 2025, 9:03am
by Karl Azzopardi
File photo
File photo

A man suffered grievous injuries on Monday after he was hit by a car in Paola.

The police said the accident happened at around 7pm in Triq il-Palma. Preliminary investigations showed the victim, a 68-year-old from Paola, was hit by a Renault Clio driven by a 44-year-old from the same locality.

The victim was administered first aid at the site of the accident, before he was transferred to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was certified for his injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Karl Azzopardi is Online Editor and an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.