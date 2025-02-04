Police arrest four men for trafficking synthetic cannabis at Valletta bus terminus

Police have arrested four people after a surveillance operation led to a drug bust in Valletta.

In a statement on Tuesday, police said that they were surveilling the terminus at the capital, and after identifying four suspects, police a search led to the discovery of 45 sachets of a substance suspected to be synthetic cannabis drug.

The suspects are a 53-year-old man from Birzebbuga, 54-year-old man from Marsaskala, 55-year-old man from Marsa and a 56-year-old man from Tarxien.

They are being held under arrest at the Floriana police headquarters.