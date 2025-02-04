Police arrest four men for trafficking synthetic cannabis at Valletta bus terminus
Police arrest four behind alleged trafficking of synthetic cannabis at the Valletta bus terminus
Police have arrested four people after a surveillance operation led to a drug bust in Valletta.
In a statement on Tuesday, police said that they were surveilling the terminus at the capital, and after identifying four suspects, police a search led to the discovery of 45 sachets of a substance suspected to be synthetic cannabis drug.
The suspects are a 53-year-old man from Birzebbuga, 54-year-old man from Marsaskala, 55-year-old man from Marsa and a 56-year-old man from Tarxien.
They are being held under arrest at the Floriana police headquarters.