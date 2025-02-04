Man granted bail after being charged with pharmacy theft, stealing smartphone

A man was granted bail after being accused of committing three separate thefts last month.

Francis Grech, a 59-year-old from Valletta, pleaded not guilty to all charges brought against him, which also included a recidivism charge.

A number of police reports had been received. The first theft Grech was accused of pertained to a smartphone worth over €1,000 and took place at the ‘Fairyland’ stalls at King Edward Garden in Floriana. Merely some days later, two other thefts took place at different pharmacies in Valletta.

Inspector Gabriel Micallef recalled that Grech, who is known to police, was finally arrested after various attempts to locate him were made.

The validity of the arrest was not contended.

During the sitting, defence lawyer Noel Bianco informed the Court that after departing prison after a period of ten years, Grech had found a water and electricity bill amounting to some €16,000, notwithstanding the fact that his residence was not inhabited during such period. At this juncture, the accused stood up and told presiding Magistrate Ann Marie Thake that he had managed to pay the sum of €7,000.

It was furthermore stated during proceedings that Grech is unemployed, has a drug problem and was not adequately prepared to re-integrate into society following his return from prison.

A request for bail was made, with the prosecution not objecting provided that a treatment order and other bail conditions would be imposed.

The request for bail was accepted, and a treatment order was issued.

Inspector Gabriel Micallef prosecuted with the assistance of lawyer Miryea Mifsud from the Office of the Attorney General.

Defence lawyer Noel Bianco appeared for the accused.