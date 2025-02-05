Police to charge 42-year-old man for assault and theft

Police have arrested a 42-year-old man who had allegedly robbed and assaulted a 26-year-old.

In a statement, the police explained that at around 2am last night, assistance was requested in St George Street.

The police said that the alleged thief tried to escape from the scene but was detained by police.

He is being kept at the Floriana Police headquarters where he is expected to be brought to court in front of Magistrate Kevan Azzopardi.