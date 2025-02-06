Two accused in benefits fraud scandal want court to revoke medical tests, fearing self-incrimination

Luke Saliba and Roger Agius, two of the accused in the benefits fraud scandal, have refused to undergo medical examinations that would determine whether their conditions justified receiving benefits.

On Thursday, defence lawyers representing the accused asked presiding Magistrate Rachel Montebello to revoke a court-ordered examination, as results could be self-incriminating.

Agius and Saliba are facing criminal proceedings along with former Labour MP and medical doctor Silvio Grixti, Dustin Caruana and Manuel Spagnol. All stand accused of fraud, forming part of a criminal organisation and money laundering, in connection with the racket.

Agius had previously applied for whistleblower status and expressed willingness to testify in ongoing police investigations.

Agius, who is also a former canvasser to Grixti, had previously called for a magisterial inquiry to investigate the social benefits fraud racket. He further offered, if granted whistleblower status, to reveal information regarding criminal activity he claims to have participated in.

AG lawyer Charmaine Abdilla said her office would need time to react to the revocation request, but pointed out the results would be crucial evidence in the case. She also said the request could have been filed when the initial test had been ordered.

During a previous sitting, a number of persons identified former MP Silvio Grixti as well as Luke Saliba when interrogated by Police in connection with the disability benefits scandal.

72 individuals had been interrogated as part of the investigation. Whilst the majority opted to remain silent, 22 of the persons questioned made reference to Grixti. Another three individuals mentioned another accused individual, and namely Luke Saliba.

Lawyer Michael Schriha represented Caruana and Spagnol.

Lawyers Franco Debono and Arthur Azzopardi represented Grixti.

Lawyers Jose Herrera and Matthew Xuereb represented Luke Saliba.

Police Inspectors Wayne Borg, Andy Rotin and Shaun Friggieri are prosecuting, assisted by lawyers Abigail Caruana Vella and Charmaine Abdilla from the Office of the Attorney General.