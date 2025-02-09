Two men grievously injured after losing control of car, falling into ditch

A 25-year-old Zebbug resident suffered grievous injuries after losing control of his van on Saturday night.

The accident occurred at around 9pm in Triq ir-Rabat, Żebbuġ, Għawdex, a police statement said.

Police investigations show that the 26-year-old lost control of his Isuzu WFR van and fell into a ditch that is around one floor high.

The victim also had a 36-year-old as a passenger with him.

Medical assistance was provided at the scene of the accident before the victims were taken to Mater Dei Hospital, where they were later confirmed to have sustained grievous injuries.

Police investigations are still ongoing.