Police arrest two over manufacturing, trafficking of drugs in separate investigations
Police investigations lead to arrest of man caught trafficking drugs at Malta International Airport and another individual over manufacturing of illegal substances in separate investigations
Two have been arrested over the possession of illegal substances in two separate investigations, the police have said.
A spokesperson said two separate investigations by the police led to discovery of importation of drugs and other illegal substances.
A 24-year-old man was arrested upon his arrival at the Malta International Airport.
A routine search was carried out on different passengers.
Inspections from customs officials revealed seven packages of eight kilograms of suspected cannabis in the man’s luggage.
In another investigation, a 33-year-old man was arrested after police investigations revealed the man allegedly changed his residence to manufacture illegal substance of GHB and other synthetic drugs.
This resulted after the Police confiscated a suspicious packaged that arrived by mail, addressed to the man at his Mgarr residence.
In the same residence, police found a number of packages with white substance, allegedly cocaine.
The two are being held at the Floriana lockup and will be charged in front of magistrate Jean Paul Grech later today.