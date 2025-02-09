Police arrest two over manufacturing, trafficking of drugs in separate investigations

Two have been arrested over the possession of illegal substances in two separate investigations, the police have said.

A spokesperson said two separate investigations by the police led to discovery of importation of drugs and other illegal substances.

A 24-year-old man was arrested upon his arrival at the Malta International Airport.

A routine search was carried out on different passengers.

Inspections from customs officials revealed seven packages of eight kilograms of suspected cannabis in the man’s luggage.

In another investigation, a 33-year-old man was arrested after police investigations revealed the man allegedly changed his residence to manufacture illegal substance of GHB and other synthetic drugs.

This resulted after the Police confiscated a suspicious packaged that arrived by mail, addressed to the man at his Mgarr residence.

In the same residence, police found a number of packages with white substance, allegedly cocaine.

The two are being held at the Floriana lockup and will be charged in front of magistrate Jean Paul Grech later today.