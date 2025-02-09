menu

Women suffers grievous injuries after being run over in Marsaskala

75-year-old hospitalised after being run over in Marsaskala on Sunday morning

juliana_zammit
9 February 2025, 5:39pm
by Juliana Zammit

A 75-year-old Marsaskala resident suffered grievous injuries after being run over in Marsaskala on Sunday morning

The accident occurred at around 9:45am in Triq Sant’Antnin, Marsaskala, a police statement said.

The woman was hit by a Mazda Demio driven by a 54-year-old woman, resident of Marsaskala

Medical assistance was provided at the scene of the accident before the victim was taken to Mater Dei Hospital, where she was later confirmed to have sustained grievous injuries.

Police investigations are still ongoing.

Juliana Zammit
