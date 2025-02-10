Police search for male suspect after Birkirkara failed hold-up

A police search is underway for a thief involved in a failed hold-up in Birkirkara on Sunday night.

Police said the male thief with his face covered and armed with a knife entered an outlet in Valley Road at 10pm and demanded that the employee behind the cash register hand over the money. The 34-year-old employee immediately locked the cash register at which point the thief hit the worker with a bottle.

The two men wrestled with each other and after a while the thief escaped from the premises without stealing anything. The employee later went to seek medical assistance at the health centre where he was certified to have sustained slight injuries.

Duty magistrate Ian Farrugia is conducting an inquiry, while police investigations are ongoing.