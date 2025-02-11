Man jailed after threatening the same police officers he called in for help

A man who threatened the same police officers he called in to his home, has been jailed for two months and fined €3,000.

Magistrate Marse-Ann Farrugia who handed down the sentence, found the accused guilty of animal cruelty and assaulting police officers.

The magistrate noted the accused, Joseph Zahra, had a criminal record which contained “a litany of different offences” and was 109 pages long.

The court heard how on 2 November 2019, the accused had requested the police’s help, saying his son, with whom he had disagreements, was going to his home and there would be issues.

When officers arrived at the residence, they found Zahra arguing with his son. But during the ordeal, the accused ended up threatening the same officers he had called in, and was subsequently arrested.

His son reported Joseph Zahra to the police, saying there were birds in a bad stated. Investigations led to the police finding birds being kept in bad and dirty conditions. Birds were also found dead.

Magistrate Marse-Ann Farrugia handed the accused two months imprisonment and fined him.

The prosecution was led by Superintendent Melvyn Camilleri.