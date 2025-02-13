menu

Man seriously injured after falling from ladder in Siġġiewi field

13 February 2025, 8:33am
by Karl Azzopardi
File photo
A 75-year-old man from Ħaż-Żebbuġ was seriously injured after falling from a ladder while working in a Siġġiewi field.

The police said the accident happened at around 8:30pm at Wied il-Ħesri.

A medical team and officers from the Civil Protection Department were called to the site of the accident, before the man was transferred to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was certified to be suffering from serious injuries.

Duty magistrate Joseph Mifsud is conducting an inquiry.

Police investigations are ongoing.

