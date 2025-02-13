Probation order for man found guilty of sexually harassing women in Comino

A man was handed a probation order after he was found guilty of sexually harassing two women he had ferried to Comino using a tour guide boat.

The defendant, who cannot be named owing to Court orders, was also found guilty of subjecting one of the said victims to non-consensual acts of a sexual nature. The case dates back to 2022.

During proceedings, witness testimony was provided by the defendant as well as the victims, who similarly cannot be named. The first of these victims recalled how she and her friend had been offered free transportation to Comino by the defendant whilst waiting for the ferry they had booked to depart.

Upon approaching Comino, the defendant asked the women whether they enjoyed snorkelling and informed them that there were pleasant caves nearby. The three disembarked the tour guide boat and snorkelled towards a narrow cave in a single line. After a tourist they had met left the cave, she and her friend found themselves alone with the defendant, who, according to the witness, had begun to touch them excessively whilst helping them swim.

The three eventually departed the cave, with the defendant swimming behind the women. It was at this juncture that he grabbed the witness, removed her snorkel and began kissing her. The victim recalled how the man had inserted his tongue into her mouth and touched her all across her body. She informed the Court that whilst the act was certainly not consensual, she did not resist the man with a great deal of force so as to avoid infuriating him. It was further recalled that her friend did not see the ordeal inasmuch as she had swum ahead of them.

Reference was also made to various sexual jokes made by the defendant upon re-embarking the vessel.

The second woman provided similar testimony, noting that whilst the defendant initially ‘did not seem flirty’, he had later passed comments with sexual connotations which made both herself and her friend uncomfortable.

The defendant testified, on the other hand, that he and the women were accompanied by a Slovakian national upon departing the cave.

The Court, in considering the evidence presented before it, noted that the prosecution had only presented the versions of the victims. In this vein, the defence argued that there were various inconsistencies in such evidence, with one argument pertaining to the fact that the victim could have easily prevented the accused from kissing her.

Yet, it was concluded that the credibility of the evidence of the two women was not sufficiently challenged. Rather, it was clearly proven that one of the women had been subjected to an embarrassing non-consensual physical act and that the pair had also been subjected to unwelcome and offensive conduct with sexual connotations.

The man was thus found guilty and handed a probation order valid for three years. The Court noted that the Probation Officer’s remarks were duly considered in reaching the appropriate punishment to be meted out.

Defence lawyers Matthew Xuereb, Alex Scerri Herrera and Larry Formosa assisted the defendant.