Pit bull owner whose dogs mauled his grandmother to death given 20 months’ imprisonment

The owner of two pit bulls which mauled his 95-year-old grandmother to death has been sentenced to 20 months’ imprisonment.

The court, presided over by Magistrate Donatella Frendo, ruled Andre Galea failed to prevent the attack on the 95-year-old who “suffered greatly in her last moments as she was bitten and torn apart by the dogs owned by her beloved grandson”.

95-year-old Inez Galea died of her injuries in September 2020 after being attacked by two pit bulls – Bullet and Chica - belonging to her grandson, Andre Galea, whilst at home in Msida.

A court had heard how part of the victim’s face was taken off when inspectors had arrived at the scene of the incident.

On Thursday, the court heard how the elderly woman was found dead in a pool of blood, with part of her lower leg and foot missing.

The judgment issued on Tuesday stated that dog breeder Galea consistently neglected his responsibilities as a dog owner and had, for years, put his grandmother at risk by keeping the pit bulls on the property.

The court found that Galea was fully aware of his pit bulls’ aggressive tendencies.

“There is no doubt that he should have foreseen that by allowing the dogs to roam in close proximity to the elderly woman, sooner or later, he was inviting a tragedy," the magistrate said in her judgment. “That is exactly what happened. Undoubtedly, there was not only gross negligence but also both intellectual and material abandonment.”

In her sentence, the magistrate said Galea’s criminal record—including offences such as disturbing public order and dangerous driving—reflects “who Andre Galea really is.”

She described him as “a man who cannot restrain himself in his reckless pursuit of a life marked by total negligence and disregard for the safety of others.”

Delivering her judgment, the magistrate said she would be handing the maximum penalty the judiciary can administer for involuntary homicide – two years. He was also fined €2,224.

“It is too low. Is it possible that this is the value we are placing on a human life? Has it become worth so little, less than a decent new vehicle?" she asked. “There is no doubt that the way a society views human life, how it cares for and protects it, reflects the values upheld by that society and, ultimately, by its individual members”.

Lawyers Charles Mercieca and Gianluca Caruana Curran are defence counsel.

Galea also involved in separate incidents

Following the attack on his grandmother, Andre Galea was involved in another incident which involved his pit bulls.

In April 2023, while walking his dogs, Galea was attacked, with neighbours alerted of the attack, when they heard him scream and call for help.

MaltaToday had revealed one of the two pit bulls involved in the incident was stabbed with a knife and killed by Galea shortly after they turned against him.

Dogs in his possession were later confiscated.