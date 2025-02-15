menu

Motorcyclist sustains grievous injuries in Iklin accident

A 39-year-old male motorcyclist is hospitalised after a collision on Saturday morning

15 February 2025, 10:23am
by Juliana Zammit

A 39-year-old male motorcyclist from Lija suffered grievous injuries after a collision on Saturday morning.

The accident occurred at midnight in Triq il-Wied, l-Iklin, a police statement said.

Police investigations show that there was a collision between a Toyota Passo driven by a 42-year-old woman from St Pauls Bay and a Keeway motorcycle driven by the man.

Medical assistance was provided at the scene of the accident before the victim was taken to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was later confirmed to have sustained grievous injuries.

Police investigations are still ongoing.

