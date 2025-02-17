Man pleads guilty to hitting man with glass bottle, threatening victim with knife

A 27-year-old man will face sentencing after pleading guilty to attempted aggravated theft.

Carlin Baldacchino, a sprayer from Zabbar, pled guilty to a charge of attempted grievous bodily harm, as well as to causing a man slight injury.

According to sources, the accused struck the victim with a glass bottle when the latter resisted him. It was also disclosed that Baldacchino threatened him with a knife.

During the short sitting, Baldacchino confirmed his guilty plea before the Court presided over by Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech.

At this juncture, submissions regarding the relevant punishment to be meted out were made, with the Prosecution arguing for an effective incarceration period towards the minimum. Legal aid lawyer Nadya Fiott raised no objections, agreeing with the suggestion that a treatment order be imposed.

The accused will be sentenced at a later stage and will be remanded in custody until then.

The Prosecution was led by Inspectors Lydon Zammit and Stephen Gulia, with the assistance of AG lawyer Giuliana Magro Conti.

Legal aid lawyer Nadia Fiott appeared for the accused.