Man to be sentenced after admitting to two separate thefts

A 29-year-old man will face sentencing after admitting to committing two separate thefts.

Frank Schembri, an unemployed man from Gzira, was initially arrested after being caught stealing from a Gzira kiosk. The police had caught the defendant in flagrante after noticing that the entrance door had been broken into.

The accused was arrested on the spot and subsequently taken to Mater Dei Hospital where he received treatment before being released on police bail.

Some days later, Schembri had once again committed a theft, this time stealing cash from a parked vehicle in Qormi. The court was informed that the accused had accidentally left documents pertaining to his previous arrest in the vehicle, thereby facilitating his identification.

Schembri pled guilty to the charges, as the court presided over by Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech heard submissions regarding the appropriate punishment to be meted out.

AG lawyer Miryea Mifsud, noting that the defendant suffers from a major drug problem, suggested the imposition of a treatment order. An effective incarceration period towards the minimum was also requested.

Schembri will be sentenced at a later stage and will be remanded in custody until then.

Inspectors Ritienne Gauci and James Mallia prosecuted.

Legal aid lawyer Nadya Fiott appeared for the defendant.