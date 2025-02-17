Man fined €150, handed restraining order after admitting to injuring former partner

A man was handed a €150 fine after admitting to assaulting his ex-partner.

The defendant was arraigned on Monday afternoon after a risk assessment had returned a ‘high risk’ result.

During the sitting, it was revealed that this was not the first episode of domestic violence involving the defendant, inasmuch as the victim had received medical attention at Mater Dei Hospital after being injured two years ago.

The defendant pled guilty to charges and was thus handed a €150 fine. A restraining order valid for three years was also imposed.

The prosecution was led by Inspector Omar Zammit.