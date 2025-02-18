Updated | Second armed robbery at lotto booth in Burmarrad as police still search for thief

A second hold-up at a lotto booth has been reported to the police, this time in Burmarrad.

A police spokesperson told MaltaToday that police received the report at 6pm. They went on site shortly after, but the thief had already escaped.

This comes after another armed robbery at a lotto booth in Birkirkara on Tuesday afternoon. Authorities reported that they were informed of the robbery at approximately 3:30pm.

According to initial investigations, the perpetrator was masked and armed with a knife. He reached through the booth’s window to seize cash from the cashier, a 57-year-old woman. The woman sustained injuries while attempting to resist the theft.

A medical team arrived at the scene and provided assistance to the injured cashier. She was subsequently transported by ambulance to Mater Dei Hospital for further observation. Her condition has not been disclosed.

Magistrate Philip Galea Farrugia launched an inquiry into the case, and police investigations are ongoing. The police are searching for the man who carried out the armed robbery in Birkirkara.

The spokesperson said it is still too early to confirm whether the two cases are related.