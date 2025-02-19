Man at risk of dying after falling from hotel balcony

A 28-year-old man is in critical condition after he fell three storeys from a balcony on Tuesday night.

The incident happened at around 7:30pm in a hotel in Triq ir-Ramel, St Paul's Bay,

Preliminary investigations suggest that a 28-year-old Indian man who lives in the hotel fell from the balcony.

He was aided by a medical team and was taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance. He was later certified as having sustained life-threatening injuries.

Magistrate Philip Galea Farrugia launched an inquiry into the case.

Police investigations are still ongoing.