Man at risk of dying after falling from hotel balcony

The victim lives in the hotel in St Paul's Bay

matthew_farrugia
19 February 2025, 11:04am
by Matthew Farrugia
Mater Dei Hospital

A 28-year-old man is in critical condition after he fell three storeys from a balcony on Tuesday night.

The incident happened at around 7:30pm in a hotel in Triq ir-Ramel, St Paul's Bay, 

Preliminary investigations suggest that a 28-year-old Indian man who lives in the hotel fell from the balcony. 

He was aided by a medical team and was taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance. He was later certified as having sustained life-threatening injuries.

Magistrate Philip Galea Farrugia launched an inquiry into the case. 

Police investigations are still ongoing.

