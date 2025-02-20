menu

Motorcyclist grievously injured in Fgura collision

Man hospitalised in Fgura traffic collision between motorcycle and car

karl_azzopardi
20 February 2025, 9:26am
by Karl Azzopardi
File photo
A motorcyclist was grievously injured in a traffic accident in Fgura on Wednesday.

The police said the accident happened in Triq Ħompesch at around 6pm.

Preliminary investigations showed there was a collision between a Chevrolet Aveo car driven by a 32-year-old Albanian man who resides in Fgura, and a Kawazaki ZR750 motorcycle driven by a 45-year-old Italian man who resides in Wied il-Għajn.

A medical team was called onsite, and transferred the motorcyclist to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was certified for his injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Karl Azzopardi is Online Editor and an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
