Motorcyclist grievously injured in Fgura collision

A motorcyclist was grievously injured in a traffic accident in Fgura on Wednesday.

The police said the accident happened in Triq Ħompesch at around 6pm.

Preliminary investigations showed there was a collision between a Chevrolet Aveo car driven by a 32-year-old Albanian man who resides in Fgura, and a Kawazaki ZR750 motorcycle driven by a 45-year-old Italian man who resides in Wied il-Għajn.

A medical team was called onsite, and transferred the motorcyclist to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was certified for his injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.