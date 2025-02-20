Gaming company employee charged with rape and sexual assault of former colleague

A man has been charged with sexual assault after a former colleague claimed he raped her.

The court heard how the alleged incident happened last October. The accused, a 30-year-old man, worked as a customer care official at the gaming company, where the victim also worked.

He is being charged with rape, holding the victim against her will and performing sexual acts without her consent. He denies all charges brought against him.

During proceedings, defence lawyer Edmond Cuschieri requested bail, arguing the incident took place around four months prior. The woman had filed a police report in 25 January.

Prosecutors argued the fact that the defendant knows where the victim lives, saying he had previously ordered a taxi for her. It also argued the woman was yet to testify in proceedings.

The prosecution also argued the late arraignment came as the man charged with the rape was only located around two days ago. It also said the accused had no fixed address.

The defence hit back by saying the police’s ineffectiveness in finding him should not result in the defendant being denied bail.

But the court ruled against bail.

The prosecution requested a ban on the victim’s name together with a protection order and Magistrate Yana Micallef Stafrace granted both to the prosecution.

The prosecution was led by Attorney General lawyer Danika Vella. Police inspectors Dorianne Tabone and Godwin Scerri also prosecuted.

Defence lawyer Edmond Cuschieri represented the accused.