Two admit to the theft of batteries worth €19,000

Two individuals have admitted to stealing batteries from different localities in Malta worth up to €19,000.

The pair, a man, 27, from Tarxien and a woman, 22, residing in Naxxar, were arraigned in court and charged with the theft of three batteries used by a telecommunications company.

The man faced further charges, accused with stealing an additional 60 batteries from various locations such as Ħal Luqa, Qormi and Msida.

They appeared before Magistrate Yana Micallef Stafrace.

The court heard how the two stole three Melita batteries on 13 February from Triq is-Salib Tal-Marsa.

The batteries were valued at around €19,000. It is believed that the police had recieved half of the stolen batteries.

Following the upholding of a request for a presentencing report, the court had to establish whether the woman was to be handed a probation order or community service.

Defence lawyer Alfred Abela who was appearing for the accused, also requested a pre-sentencing report for his client so that a treatment order can be given to address his drug addiction.

The request for bail was upheld for both parties.

The woman was granted bail against a €5,000 deposit, a condition to sign bail book three times a week and to follow an imposed curfew between 8pm and 6am.

The man was given bail against a €500 deposit and a €5,000 third party guarantee. The accused must also sign the bail book three times a week and observe a curfew from 8pm to 7am.

The publication of names of the woman, the man and a student were banned following a court order.

The prosecution was led by Attorney General lawyer Clive Aquilina together with police inspector Joseph Mercieca.

Lawyer Ismail Vella assisted the prosecution. Maria Karlsson assisted the woman as a legal aid lawyer.

Lawyer Alfred Abela represented the man.