Police arrest two men suspected of lotto booth armed robberies
On Friday, police said that they arrested the two culprits after the van used in the robberies was found parked outside a St Paul's Bay residence
Police have arrested two men in connection to two lotto booth robberies that took place earlier this week.
On Tuesday afternoon in Birkirkara, police responded to a report of an armed robbery in a Birkirkara lotto booth.
According to initial investigations, the perpetrator was masked and armed with a knife. He reached through the booth’s window to seize cash from the cashier, a 57-year-old woman. The woman sustained injuries while attempting to resist the theft.
A few hours later, police responded to yet another report of a lotto booth robbery, this time in Burmarrad.
On Friday, police said that they arrested the two culprits, saying that one of them is a Serbian man who lives in Mosta and the other is a Syrian man who lives in St Paul’s Bay.
The van that was allegedly used in the robberies was found parked outside a St Paul’s Bay residence.
The suspects are being held at Police HQ in Floriana while investigations and a magisterial inquiry continue.