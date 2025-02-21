Letting agent denied bail after allegedly issuing fake lease agreements

A 47-year-old letting agent from Birkirkara was accused of fraud and money laundering after allegedly issuing fraudulent lease agreements for 57 individuals, all registered at the same Mġarr address.

On Friday, Deborah Calleja faced charges of money laundering, fraud, using forged documents, and making false declarations affecting the Tax Commissioner, Housing Authority, and Identità between 2022 and 2024. She pleaded not guilty.

The court heard that police launched an investigation last July after discovering that 57 people were officially registered as living at the same residence. Upon questioning, several of them claimed Calleja had provided them with fake lease agreements.

An arrest warrant was issued, and Calleja was taken into custody in August, before being released on police bail.

Through her lawyer, Calleja requested bail arguing that Calleja had a clean criminal record and had fully complied with police bail conditions.

Defence lawyer Jose Herrera explained that after her father’s death, Calleja inherited a €700,000 debt that she had been struggling to repay. Although significant sums had passed through her bank accounts, he stated that she no longer had the money, having used it to settle outstanding debts.

The prosecution, however, objected to bail, citing concerns that she could tamper with evidence. Investigators had identified 14 of the 57 individuals involved, who could be called to testify. They also revealed that approximately €116,600 had been transferred to Calleja through the fraudulent leases.

The court denied the bail request and imposed a freezing order on Calleja’s assets.

The case is being prosecuted by Attorney General lawyers Andrea Zammit and Manuel Grech, assisted by police inspectors Matthew Grech and Hubert Gerada.

Calleja is being defended by Jose Herrera and Martina Herrera.