Court hears evidence on how pet dog died after being placed in 'noose'

A pet Pomeranian dog passed away from internal breeding after a groomer hung it from a noose, a court heard on Monday.

The Pomeranian, Prince, was groomed by Alejandro Jose’ Molina Becerra at Petland in Għaxaq and after analysing the CCTV video footage, the Animal Welfare Directorate saw the dog “gasping for air”.

Soren Nygaard Anderson, 38, the owner of Petland and the groomer, Becerra have both been charged with mishandling the dog.

The pair have both denied charges brought against them.

The “alleged harsh techniques” used by the groomer was included in the Animal Welfare Directorate report and the detailed account was submitted as evidence in the case.

The CCTV footage showed the groomer placing the dog on a table with a “noose” tied around his neck. While the dog was held up by the noose, the groomer was on his phone and wearing headphones, ignoring the dog.

The groomer picked up the dog by its head and ears and pulled it by its tail, combed it in a rough manner and blew the hairdryer in the dog’s face.

According to the report, the dog exhibited clear symptoms of troubled breathing, gasping, discolouration of the tongue, severe panting, vomiting, lethargy and clear cut signs that the dog was struggling to release itself from the situation. The groomer “was oblivious to the signs of the dog’s struggle”.

Well over an hour later, the dog was placed in a crate. Later, it walked out of the crate and collapsed hyperventilating.

A vet was summoned 15 minutes after but the vet quickly noticed that the dog was no longer breathing.

The autopsy report concluded that the cause of death was internal bleeding.

The case is still ongoing and it is currently in the stage of compilation of evidence.

In comments to the Times of Malta, the lawyers of the Petland owners said they had taken measures to prevent such an incident. They said that the employees immediately called a vet on site, ensuring that the dog was seen to. “Prince’s owners were also attended to and assistance was offered to the pair,” they said.

Inspector Doriette Cuschieri is prosecuting. Lawyers Jason Grima and Kirsty Muscat were appearing parte civile for Keith and Nadia Caruana, the pet owners.

The accused are being represented by lawyers Chris Vella and Maria Sarah Vella Gafa’. The groomer’s lawyer has declined to comment while stating that case is still ongoing.

This case occurred a few months prior to new legislation being introduced to regulate the job of groomers. The legislation now requires grooming establishments and pet boarders to be licensed. Grooming businesses must also have a certified animal first-aid provider, a CCTV system, and an emergency action plan.

A requirement for "proper record keeping" of information, to be maintained for a minimum of one year, is also being introduced for these grooming establishments.