Man accused of forging employer signatures to help people obtain work permits

Man accused of forgery and fraud plead not guilty to charges as police say he was part of wider network

maya_galea
25 February 2025, 8:00pm
by Maya Galea
Kenneth Portelli, 43, has been accused of defrauding a number of individuals, who are non-EU workers.

Portelli was charged with defrauding several applicants and forging employer signatures on employment applications which were submitted to Identita, the entity in charge of the issuance of permits.

He denied both the charges of forgery and fraud brought against him.

On Tuesday, the court heard that he allegedly promised to secure jobs for people looking to get a Maltese work permit in exchange for money.

Police Inspector Karl Roberts told the court that the accused was part of a wider network. He said a certain woman, who was also involved in the same network, will be testifying against him.

The woman has already been sentenced, the court heard.

Kenneth Portelli is being kept in police custody.

