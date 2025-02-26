AFM drug heist: Police says suspects to be arraigned at 8pm

Updated at 5:15pm with police press statement

Individuals involved in the theft of cannabis resin from an Armed Forces of Malta barracks will be arraigned in court at 8pm, the police have confirmed.

The police said the accused will be charged in front of duty magistrate Leonard Caruana.

During a press conference on Tuesday evening, Police Commissioner Angelo Gafà said that at 1am on Tuesday, a police operation was launched and resulted in the arrest of several individuals, all of whom are Maltese nationals.

More people were arrested throughout the day in Marsa and Qormi, as 85kg of the 200kg of stolen cannabis resin was recovered.

Asked for further details on those being held in police custody, the police commissioner said some are known to the police. Further details on whether any AFM personnel are being held under arrest, or whether they were questioned by the police, were not given by Gafà.

The person arrested at Ħaż-Żebbuġ was 30-years-old. The person arrested at Marsa was 23-years-old. The person arrested at Ħal Qormi was 34-years-old. The persons arrested in Ħal Qormi and Tal-Pietà were 25 and 23 years old.

The theft occurred between last Saturday and Sunday, with the drugs being held inside a sealed container at the Safi barracks.

On Sunday, home affairs minister Byron Camilleri shocked the nation when he broke the news of the discovery and offered his resignation.

Despite this, Prime Minister Robert Abela refused his resignation. On Tuesday, the Cabinet of Ministers expressed its confidence in Camilleri, who has been stained by several controversies within his ministry.

The robbery has been the cause of chaos in parliament this week, as MPs flew off the rails on two sittings. The sittings were characterised by calls for Camilleri's resignation and the Prime Minister's defence of the minister.