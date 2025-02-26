Defence lawyer says Joseph Grech stabbed Pace in defence of his son

The defence lawyer in the trial of two men charged with the wilful homicide of Brandon Pace has argued that one of the accused stabbed the victim in self defence.

The trial of Joseph Grech, 61, and Kurt Grech ‘in-Nemes’, 31, continued on Wednesday as the jury hears evidence of Brandon Pace’s killing in 2017.

Lawyer Robert Montalto argued that Joseph Grech should not be found guilty of voluntary homicide since that day he only went on the scene to calm his son down.

Montalto argued that his client only grabbed a knife after seeing his son covered in blood, following an altercation with Pace.

The two are charged with wilful homicide, unlawful possession of knives, threatening the victim’s mother, Lisa Pace, and Kurt Grech’s ex partner, Jessica Bilocca, and for violation of public peace and good order. Kurt Grech has a son with Bilocca.

They are both pleading not guilty.

Last Tuesday, the defence began making its case and argued that Kurt Grech had gone to Ħamrun on the day to defend his son after an argument between his mother and Bilocca. Grech took knives with him to protect himself from Pace, who he believed was “dangerous”.

The court heard on Wednesday from Montalto that Joseph Grech was not the one who instigated the fight and had only drove after his son to Pace’s residence, in a separate car in an attempt to calm Kurt Grech down.

In their testimony, witnesses had stated that while tiles were being thrown about during the argument, Joseph Grech had indeed tried to calm his son down. Robert Montalto also said that Joseph Grech saw Pace fight with his son and a few moments later realised that his son was drenched in blood.

In response, the father grabbed one of the knives, which were not brought by him and witnesses testified how they saw Pace being stabbed in the back by Joseph.

The evidence was not conclusive as to which back wound was caused by Joseph Grech’s stab in the back, the lawyer argued.

Experts did state that one back wound “could have” been deadly, raising uncertainty on the matter. Additional evidence also showed that a different stab wound in the chest actually hit the victim before the back wound, which resulted to be fatal as Pace’s heart was punctured.

Robert Montalto, Edward Gatt and Kathleen Grima are representing the accused. Lawyers Rachel Tua and Ishmael Psaila are representing the victim’s family. From the Attorney General’s office, Lawyers Kevin Valletta and Kaylie Bonett, are prosecuting the case.