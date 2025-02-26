menu

Police searching for man after grocery cashier robbed at knifepoint

Man robbed grocery store in Bormla at knifepoint and fleed with an undiclosed amount of cash, police say

juliana_zammit
26 February 2025, 12:45pm
by Juliana Zammit
1 min read
A man armed with a knife robbed a grocery store and fled with an undisclosed amount of cash on Wednesday morning.

Police said that at around 3am, they were informed of a robbery that took place in Triq San Pawl, Bormla.

According to preliminary investigations, a man wearing a hoodie entered the shop and demanded money from the cashier. Police say he was armed with a knife.

The 30-year-old cashier was not injured. The man fled the scene after stealing an amount of cash.

Magistrate Antoine Agius Bonnici is leading an inquiry into the case and police investigations are still ongoing.

