Police searching for man after grocery cashier robbed at knifepoint

A man armed with a knife robbed a grocery store and fled with an undisclosed amount of cash on Wednesday morning.

Police said that at around 3am, they were informed of a robbery that took place in Triq San Pawl, Bormla.

According to preliminary investigations, a man wearing a hoodie entered the shop and demanded money from the cashier. Police say he was armed with a knife.

The 30-year-old cashier was not injured. The man fled the scene after stealing an amount of cash.

Magistrate Antoine Agius Bonnici is leading an inquiry into the case and police investigations are still ongoing.