Undercover police operation uncovers alleged fraudster who falsified crypto-trading role

Alessandro Voccia, a 53-year-old restaurant manager residing in San Ġwann, has been granted bail after being charged with misappropriation, and making fraudulent gain.

On Wednesday afternoon, Voccia appeared before Magistrate Leonard Caruana and was charged with misappropriating funds exceeding €5,000 and obtaining money under false pretences.

He was also accused of making an illicit gain of over €5,000 and falsely representing himself as a crypto-trading employee.

In total, the accused allegedly defrauded four victims to a a total of €10,880. He pleaded not guilty to the charges and defence lawyer Robert Montalto requested bail.

Inspector Jessica Grixti told the court that the alleged victims filed a complaint after trying to recover their money. She said that the authorities faced several difficulties in tracing the accused.

The court heard that an intense undercover operation, involving intelligence, was required to track the accused down because his registered address was on a building that did not exist.

Three arrest warrants had to be issued before he was found, the court heard.

The prosecution emphasised the accused was completely unreliable.

Defence lawyer Robert Montalto told the court that the accused admitted that he needed to refund a substantial amount of money which he received. However, he said Voccia did render some services as promised.

He also told the court that Voccia’s workplace was just down the road to where he lives and that his client has been living in Malta for a very long time. However, he admitted there was a time when his client was not replying.

The prosecution objected to Voccia’s release, explaining the risk of him fleeing Malta due to his lack of a fixed residence and unreliable employment status.

Inspector Grixti also said that when they approached the mangament of the restaurant where the accused allegedly worked, police were told that he did not work there.

Parte civile lawyer Jacob Magri told the court that the moment the money is refunded, they were willing to drop the criminal complaint. The parties jointly declared that they are willing to explore the possibility of resolving the matter amicably.

The court ultimately granted bail under strict conditions, including mandatory court appearances, a travel ban prohibiting him from leaving Malta, and a curfew from 11pm to 6am.

The court also ordered a deposit of €5,000 euros and a personal guarantee of €10,000.

Defence lawyer Robert Montalto represented the accused. Inspector Jessica Grixti prosecuted. Maria Claire Ellul and Jacob Magri appeared parte civile.