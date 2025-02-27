menu

Man falls from a height while carrying out restoration works in Valletta

Man grievously injured while carrying out restoration works at Old Bakery Street

27 February 2025, 1:09pm
by Karl Azzopardi
File photo
A 43-year-old man from Gżira was grievously injured after falling a height of five meters while carrying out restoration works.

The accident happened at around 8:30am in Triq l-Ifran, Valletta.

A medical team was called to the site of the accident, and an ambulance transferred the man to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was certified for his injuries.

Police investigations and OHSA investigations are ongoing.

