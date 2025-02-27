17 Black: Enough evidence for accused to face money laundering trial

Former chief-of-staff Keith Schembri, former Minister Konrad Mizzi and businessman Yorgen Fenech, amongst others, will face trial over various offences linked to the controversial Electrogas power station project after a Court ruled that there is enough prima facie evidence for the trial to take place.

Seven individuals, including Brian Tonna, Karl Cini, Paul Apap Bologna and Mario Pullicino, and four companies, will also face trial.

All accused pleaded not guilty when charged by summons earlier this month.

In a relatively short sitting held on Thursday afternoon, defence lawyers assisting the accused confirmed that they will not be making submissions before the Court provides the prima facie decree. They also stated, however, that such must not be taken as tacit confirmation from their end that there is such evidence.

READ ALSO: 17 Black: From Daphne’s cryptic post to criminal charges

After the sitting was suspended, Magistrate Rachel Montebello read the decree, confirming that there is enough prima facie evidence for the charged individuals to stand trial.

The case was adjourned to 9 April.

The prosecution is being led by Inspector Brian Camilleri and superintendent Jonathan Ransley with the assistance of AG lawyers Gary Cauchi and Nicole Sladden.

Lawyers Charles Mercieca and Gianluca Caruana Curran are appearing for Yorgen Fenech.

Lawyers Edward Gatt and Shaun Zammit are appearing for Keith Schembri and Konrad Mizzi.

Lawyers Gianella De Marco and Kathleen Grima are appearing for Paul Apap Bologna.