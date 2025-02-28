menu

Suspended sentences for two women, man who threatened journalists outside court

The court issued a protection order for the ONE TV crew who were threatened

28 February 2025, 12:02pm
by Matthew Farrugia
The IĠM had urged the police to take criminal action against the aggressors
Two women and a man have admitted to threatening and insulting journalists outside of court.

Before the arraignment of four individuals suspected of involvement in a 200kg drug robbery from military barracks, their relatives hurled insults and threats toward a ONE News TV crew.

Suspects’ family members blocked the camera and threatened to beat up a journalist’s family, while the crew’s colleagues called the police, who arrived at the scene almost immediately.

On Friday, police arraigned 44-year-old Keith Pace, 28-year-old Desideria Grixti, and Maria Grixti, 48 in front of magistrate Kevan Azzopardi.

All three accused were given suspended sentences and apologised to the camera crew.

The court issued a protection order for journalists Ruslana Barbara, Shanaya Farrugia, and cameraman, Alex Borg. Their lawyer, Ramona Attard said that the ONE employees accepted the apology.

The prosecution was led by inspector Gabriel Micallef. 

Franco Debono, Marion Camilleri and Adreana Zammit represented the accused.

