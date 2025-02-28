Man caught with 300 grams of suspected cocaine charged with drug trafficking

A 30-year-old man was arrested after being found in possession of 300 grams of a substance allegedly identified as cocaine, with a market value exceeding €30,000.

The man was arrested yesterday while police were conducting inspections on Xatt Street, Għajnsielem, at 3pm. He had just disembarked from a ferry at Mġarr Harbour when he began acting suspiciously upon noticing the police.

As a result, officers approached him, and during a search, they found a plastic package wrapped in brown tape inside a pouch tied around his waist. The package contained a white substance suspected to be cocaine.

The man was immediately arrested and taken to the police station for interrogation before being transferred to the police lock-up in Rabat, Gozo.

Magistrate Brigitte Sultana was informed of the case and opened a magisterial inquiry.

On Friday afternoon, the man was brought before the Gozo Court under arrest, appearing before Magistrate Simone Grech. He was charged with drug possession and trafficking.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges but was remanded in custody at the Corradino Correctional Facility under preventive arrest.

The police investigation is still ongoing.