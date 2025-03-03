Motorcyclist grievously injured after Marsa traffic accident

A 59-year-old man from Birkirkara sustained grievous injuries in a traffic accident on Monday morning.

The accident happened on Triq Aldo Moro in Marsa at 7am.

According to police, the man was driving a Sym Symphony motorcycle when he lost control and fell over.

A medical team went on site to help the man, who was then taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

His injuries were certified as grievous while at hospital.

Police are investigating the case.